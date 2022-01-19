Polymath One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.40 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $417.88 million and approximately $13.40 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.60 or 0.00330057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002676 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000853 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

