Poolz Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.13 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.65 or 0.00013456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.42 or 0.07409339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00062891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.12 or 0.99778260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

