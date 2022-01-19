Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.71

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 14233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Portillos alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portillos Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillos Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.