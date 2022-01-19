Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.71

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 14233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Portillos Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
