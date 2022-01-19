Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Up 22.8% This Week

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $19.30 million and approximately $77,242.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002521 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00042713 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

