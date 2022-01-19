Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Down 25.1% in December

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Post by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Post by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Post by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Post by 7.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $115.71. 306,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.76. Post has a 1-year low of $91.79 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average is $107.36.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

