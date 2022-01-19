Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $486,607.59 and approximately $21,008.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005731 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00058302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00066253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.30 or 0.07418612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,364.99 or 0.99733243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00066510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

