Primas 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.36 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $5.36 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.57 or 0.00329675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000855 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

