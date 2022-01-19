Primecoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.54 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.54 million and $525.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,287,238 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.