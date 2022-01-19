Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce sales of $25.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.87 million to $26.10 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $107.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $108.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $105.23 million, with estimates ranging from $103.45 million to $107.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 11,461 shares of company stock valued at $180,332 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

