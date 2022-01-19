Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.76 Million Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Allegiant Travel worth $20,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after buying an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $181.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

