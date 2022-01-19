Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,988 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Integer worth $20,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Integer by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE ITGR opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.