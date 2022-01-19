PROG (NYSE:PRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.72

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 643828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 76,998 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PROG by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PROG by 100,556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of PROG by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

