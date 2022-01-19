PROG (NYSE:PRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.72

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 643828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.
The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 76,998 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PROG by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PROG by 100,556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of PROG by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.