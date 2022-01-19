Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.48

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.48 and last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 21751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,796,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

