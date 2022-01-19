Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.48

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.48 and last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 21751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.72.
In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,796,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.