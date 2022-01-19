Project TXA (TXA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.82 Million

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00006321 BTC on major exchanges. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $592,737.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project TXA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.42 or 0.07409339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00062891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.12 or 0.99778260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project TXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.