Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $155.35. 58,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,123. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.26. Prologis has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

