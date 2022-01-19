ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $876,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 131,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

