ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Up 23.7% in December

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 673,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

PRQR stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

