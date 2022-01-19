ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.28. Approximately 5,361,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,782,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.