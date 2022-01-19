ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $13.68

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.38. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 1,162,080 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

