ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 966,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 6,733,456 shares.The stock last traded at $76.84 and had previously closed at $77.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

