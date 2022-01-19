ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Up 12.1%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)’s share price rose 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.60. Approximately 1,348,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,689,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 100.0% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 10,945.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares during the period.

