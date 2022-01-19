Prosperity Bancshares (PB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PB opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

