Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 989,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 44.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 31.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $830,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 39.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 183,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,313. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.