ProxyNode (PRX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $76,511.76 and approximately $10.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021609 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.00306173 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002771 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 190,321,010 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.