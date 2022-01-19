Prs Reit Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PRSR)

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PRSR traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.47). 355,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,391. Prs Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.80 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105. The company has a market cap of £593.19 million and a P/E ratio of 20.77.

In other Prs Reit news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($102,333.20).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.34) price target on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.57) target price on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

