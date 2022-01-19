PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.79. 632,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,455,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

