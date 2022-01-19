PSI Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $135.49. 73,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.97. The company has a market capitalization of $239.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.29%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

