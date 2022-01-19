PSI Advisors LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. 16,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

