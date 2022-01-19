PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTXKY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. 3,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

