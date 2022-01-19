PTC (PTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. PTC has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. PTC has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.11.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PTC stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of PTC worth $33,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.