Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $11,803,727. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $348.28 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.17 and its 200-day moving average is $348.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

