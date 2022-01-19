Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 8,740 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $19,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 172.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

