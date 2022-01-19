Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,154,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $479,058,000 after buying an additional 384,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

ORCL opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.83. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.