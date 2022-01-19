Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $20.34 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of Republic Services worth $20,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 172,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,601 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Republic Services stock opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

