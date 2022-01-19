Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $20.96 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 366.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

