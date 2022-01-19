Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $32.07 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.