Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $32.64 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,233 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 86,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.