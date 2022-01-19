Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $38.83 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,344 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,820 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of F5 Networks worth $38,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,235,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.22.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total value of $1,336,599.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

