Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 259,720 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,720 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in American International Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

