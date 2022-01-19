Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,524 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $354.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.29. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.57.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

