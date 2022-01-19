Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 62,500 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.25% of New York Times worth $20,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in New York Times by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New York Times by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

