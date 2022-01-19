Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 9,440 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $205.59 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.76.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

