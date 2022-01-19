Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,868 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.18. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

