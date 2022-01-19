Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 140,390 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,390 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $232.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

