Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,940 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Oracle by 129.6% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

