Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.19

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 21566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $927.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,159 shares of company stock worth $3,790,514 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 158.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

