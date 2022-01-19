PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Shares of PHM traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,963. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

