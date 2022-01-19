Pundi X NEM Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and approximately $16,896.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.65 or 0.07447829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,855.46 or 1.00021472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00066700 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,086,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

