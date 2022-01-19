Pyrk (PYRK) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $34,440.60 and $1,397.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pyrk has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002615 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.