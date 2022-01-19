Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Issued By National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $95.10 on Monday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.93.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

